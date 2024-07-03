Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹117.65
Prev. Close₹120.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.58
Day's High₹117.65
Day's Low₹117.65
52 Week's High₹138.17
52 Week's Low₹3.07
Book Value₹1.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)572.66
P/E0
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.67
1.16
1.5
3.56
Net Worth
4.92
4.41
4.75
6.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
151.6
127.38
187.52
99.96
yoy growth (%)
19.01
-32.07
87.59
1,863.86
Raw materials
-133.28
-114.94
-171.36
-85.38
As % of sales
87.91
90.23
91.38
85.41
Employee costs
-0.72
-0.75
-0.94
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.58
0.84
0.91
0.5
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.09
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.22
-0.23
-0.17
Working capital
-8.76
12.8
-0.83
1.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.01
-32.07
87.59
1,863.86
Op profit growth
13.12
115.76
489
-176.77
EBIT growth
6.04
47.59
125.94
539.29
Net profit growth
-31.77
-7.89
104.52
292.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajesh Goel
Managing Director
Pallavi Mittal
Director
Kamna
Independent Director
Shashank Shekhar Chaturvedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kajal Mittal
Non Executive Director
Vishakha Umesh Jadhav
Executive Director & CFO
Akshay Nawale
Chairman & Managing Director
Naveena kumar Kunjaru
Additional Director
Rajgopalan Srinivasa Iyengar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urmi Shah
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Atmaram Devlekar
Summary
Aayush Wellness Limited (formerly known as Aayush Food & Herbs Limited) was incorporated in year 1984. It has been engaged primarily in the business of trading of rice in different varieties and other agri commodities. The Company sells basmati and non-basmati rice in India as well as in out-side India. In 2016-17, Ms. Pallavi Mittal acquired 5,13,901 Equity Shares on September 20, 2016 representing 15.84% of the present issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company. On completion of the aforesaid offer obligations, Ms. Pallavi Mittal along with Mr. Aashish Mittal were recognized as Promoters of the Company effective from 21.09.2016. Further, on September 23, 2016, Ms. Pallavi Mittal acquired 5,00,000 Equity Shares representing 15.41% of the present paid up equity share capital of the Company with Vertex Drugs Pvt. Ltd. Accordingly, with the acquisitions of the above shares the aggregate shareholding of Ms. Pallavi Mittal along with Mr. Aashish Mittal reached to 15,13,901 Equity Shares representing 46.65% of the present issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company. On 16 May 2016, Ms. Pallavi Mittal acquired 500000 Equity shares of Mr. Aashish Mittal pursuant to the provisions of regulation 10(1)(a)(i) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 pertaining to Inter-se transfer of shares amongst promoter group being immediate relatives. Post-acquisition of shares as above under Inter-se, shareholding of Ms. Pallavi Mittal reache
The Aayush Wellness Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aayush Wellness Ltd is ₹572.66 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aayush Wellness Ltd is 0 and 93.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aayush Wellness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aayush Wellness Ltd is ₹3.07 and ₹138.17 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aayush Wellness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 146.60%, 3 Years at 305.84%, 1 Year at 3542.41%, 6 Month at 529.82%, 3 Month at 146.18% and 1 Month at 12.15%.
