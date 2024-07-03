iifl-logo-icon 1
Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd Share Price

117.65
(-2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open117.65
  • Day's High117.65
  • 52 Wk High138.17
  • Prev. Close120.05
  • Day's Low117.65
  • 52 Wk Low 3.07
  • Turnover (lac)2.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.25
  • EPS0.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)572.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

117.65

Prev. Close

120.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2.58

Day's High

117.65

Day's Low

117.65

52 Week's High

138.17

52 Week's Low

3.07

Book Value

1.25

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

572.66

P/E

0

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0

Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

Aayush Wellness Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aayush Wellness Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.67

1.16

1.5

3.56

Net Worth

4.92

4.41

4.75

6.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

151.6

127.38

187.52

99.96

yoy growth (%)

19.01

-32.07

87.59

1,863.86

Raw materials

-133.28

-114.94

-171.36

-85.38

As % of sales

87.91

90.23

91.38

85.41

Employee costs

-0.72

-0.75

-0.94

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.58

0.84

0.91

0.5

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.09

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.22

-0.23

-0.17

Working capital

-8.76

12.8

-0.83

1.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.01

-32.07

87.59

1,863.86

Op profit growth

13.12

115.76

489

-176.77

EBIT growth

6.04

47.59

125.94

539.29

Net profit growth

-31.77

-7.89

104.52

292.11

No Record Found

Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajesh Goel

Managing Director

Pallavi Mittal

Director

Kamna

Independent Director

Shashank Shekhar Chaturvedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kajal Mittal

Non Executive Director

Vishakha Umesh Jadhav

Executive Director & CFO

Akshay Nawale

Chairman & Managing Director

Naveena kumar Kunjaru

Additional Director

Rajgopalan Srinivasa Iyengar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urmi Shah

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Atmaram Devlekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd

Summary

Aayush Wellness Limited (formerly known as Aayush Food & Herbs Limited) was incorporated in year 1984. It has been engaged primarily in the business of trading of rice in different varieties and other agri commodities. The Company sells basmati and non-basmati rice in India as well as in out-side India. In 2016-17, Ms. Pallavi Mittal acquired 5,13,901 Equity Shares on September 20, 2016 representing 15.84% of the present issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company. On completion of the aforesaid offer obligations, Ms. Pallavi Mittal along with Mr. Aashish Mittal were recognized as Promoters of the Company effective from 21.09.2016. Further, on September 23, 2016, Ms. Pallavi Mittal acquired 5,00,000 Equity Shares representing 15.41% of the present paid up equity share capital of the Company with Vertex Drugs Pvt. Ltd. Accordingly, with the acquisitions of the above shares the aggregate shareholding of Ms. Pallavi Mittal along with Mr. Aashish Mittal reached to 15,13,901 Equity Shares representing 46.65% of the present issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company. On 16 May 2016, Ms. Pallavi Mittal acquired 500000 Equity shares of Mr. Aashish Mittal pursuant to the provisions of regulation 10(1)(a)(i) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 pertaining to Inter-se transfer of shares amongst promoter group being immediate relatives. Post-acquisition of shares as above under Inter-se, shareholding of Ms. Pallavi Mittal reache
Company FAQs

What is the Aayush Wellness Ltd share price today?

The Aayush Wellness Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aayush Wellness Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aayush Wellness Ltd is ₹572.66 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aayush Wellness Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aayush Wellness Ltd is 0 and 93.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aayush Wellness Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aayush Wellness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aayush Wellness Ltd is ₹3.07 and ₹138.17 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aayush Wellness Ltd?

Aayush Wellness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 146.60%, 3 Years at 305.84%, 1 Year at 3542.41%, 6 Month at 529.82%, 3 Month at 146.18% and 1 Month at 12.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aayush Wellness Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aayush Wellness Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

