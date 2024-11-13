Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Enclosed herewith is the outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held today where they have inter-alia considered and approved the shifting of the registered office of the company within the same city. You are requested to take the above cited information in your records.

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

This is to inform to the exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held at the Registered Office on Friday, December 27, 2024, have considered and approved the following business matter: 1. Allotment of 1,62,21,699 (One Crore Sixty-Two Lakh Twenty-One Thousand Six Hundred and Ninety-Nine) equity shares as fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 01 (One) equity share for every 02 (Two) equity share held by the eligible shareholders. Board of Directors at their Boad meeting held today i.e 27th December 2024 approved Allotment of 16221699 Fully Paid-up Bonus Equity shares of face value Rs. 1 each in the ratio 1:2.

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Board of Directors in their meeting held today inter alia considered and approved: 1. Strategic Diversification into Wellness Tourism Business. You are requested to take the above cited information in your records.

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, December 16, 2024 for approval of Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) for Rights Issue.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Aayush Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please take the above cited information in your records. Enclosed herewith Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held today i.e. November 13, 2024. You are requested to take the above cited information in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Aayush Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company fund raising through permissible mode and any other business with the permission of the chairman. For further details kindly refer to the Board Meeting Intimation. Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024. You are requested to take the above cited information in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 02, 2024 to consider and approve Notice and Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. Please take the above cited information in your records. Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting dated September 02, 2024 where Board have inter alia considered and approved appointment of M/s Bakliwal & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company. Please take the above cited information in your records.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

The Board inter alia considered and approved the following business transactions: Resignation of Ms. Urmi Shah from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. Appointment of Ms. Sakshi Chopra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. Appointment of M/s. Prachi Bansal & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2023-24. Appointment of M/s. C C Patil & Co., Practicing Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25. Board meeting outcome of appointment of internal auditor and secretarial auditor is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Aayush Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended as on June 30 2024 and any other business transaction with the permission of the chairman. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the company which was closed from July 01 2024 will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results. Kindly find attached herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 3 Jun 2024

Aayush Food And Herbs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the proposal of sub-division/split of the equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of the members and such regulatory/statutory authorities as may be required. 3. To consider and approve Employee Stock Option Plan. 4. To approve Notice of Postal Ballot. 5. Any other business matter with the permission of the chair. Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company by Directors Designated Employees and their immediate relatives is closed from 03rd June 2024 and shall re-open 48 hours after the outcome of aforesaid Board Meeting become generally available information on Stock Exchange. Aayush Food And Herbs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 2. Proposal of sub-division/split of the equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to approval of the members and such regulatory/statutory authorities as may be required. 3. Employee Stock Option Plan. 4. Notice of Postal Ballot. 5. Any other business matter with the permission of the chair. In continuation to our intimation dated 03rd June, 2024, this is to inform to the exchange that due to unavoidable circumstances and non-availability of Directors, the Meeting which was initially scheduled to be held on Saturday, 15th June, 2024 is now postponed and re-scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 19th June, 2024. Further, as informed vide our communication dated 03rd June 2024, Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from 03rd June 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated 15.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the Corporate Office of the Company. Meeting commencement time: 12:00 P. M. / Meeting conclusion time: 1:30 P. M. The Board inter alia considered and approved the business transactions as per the attached Board Meeting Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Aayush Food And Herbs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chairman. We request you to kindly take the above information on record. Aayush Food And Herbs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, which was initially scheduled to be held on Monday, May 27, 2024 is now rescheduled to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Further, as informed vide our communication dated March 27, 2024, Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from April 01, 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of aforesaid Audited Standalone Financial Results. We request you to kindly take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Audited Financial results for the financial year ended as on March 31, 2024 is attached herewith. Kindly take the above cited information on your records. The board of directors has considered and approved the following business transactions: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Auditors report issued on Standalone Financial Statement of the company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Declaration of un-modified opinion for the Audited Financial Statement as on March 31, 2024. We request you to kindly take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Aayush Food And Herbs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve change the name of the company shifting of the Registered office and other matters as mentioned in the intimation attached. Kindly take take the above cited information on your records. Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today and considered and approved the following business transactions: 1. Change of name of the company 2. Alteration of the Memorandum and Article of Association 3. Shifting of Registered office of the Company Kindly refer to the attached board meeting outcome for further information Board meeting outcome of the meeting held on 28 March 2024 is attached herewith. Kindly take the above cited information on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024