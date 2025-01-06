iifl-logo-icon 1
Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

115.3
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

151.6

127.38

187.52

99.96

yoy growth (%)

19.01

-32.07

87.59

1,863.86

Raw materials

-133.28

-114.94

-171.36

-85.38

As % of sales

87.91

90.23

91.38

85.41

Employee costs

-0.72

-0.75

-0.94

-0.12

As % of sales

0.47

0.59

0.5

0.12

Other costs

-15.53

-9.85

-14.36

-14.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.24

7.73

7.66

14.31

Operating profit

2.06

1.82

0.84

0.14

OPM

1.36

1.43

0.45

0.14

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.09

-0.02

0

Interest expense

-1.33

-0.97

-0.32

-0.03

Other income

0.01

0.09

0.41

0.4

Profit before tax

0.58

0.84

0.91

0.5

Taxes

-0.16

-0.22

-0.23

-0.17

Tax rate

-27.96

-26.37

-25.75

-34.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.42

0.62

0.67

0.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.42

0.62

0.67

0.33

yoy growth (%)

-31.77

-7.89

104.52

292.11

NPM

0.28

0.48

0.36

0.33

