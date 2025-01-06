Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
151.6
127.38
187.52
99.96
yoy growth (%)
19.01
-32.07
87.59
1,863.86
Raw materials
-133.28
-114.94
-171.36
-85.38
As % of sales
87.91
90.23
91.38
85.41
Employee costs
-0.72
-0.75
-0.94
-0.12
As % of sales
0.47
0.59
0.5
0.12
Other costs
-15.53
-9.85
-14.36
-14.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.24
7.73
7.66
14.31
Operating profit
2.06
1.82
0.84
0.14
OPM
1.36
1.43
0.45
0.14
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.09
-0.02
0
Interest expense
-1.33
-0.97
-0.32
-0.03
Other income
0.01
0.09
0.41
0.4
Profit before tax
0.58
0.84
0.91
0.5
Taxes
-0.16
-0.22
-0.23
-0.17
Tax rate
-27.96
-26.37
-25.75
-34.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
0.62
0.67
0.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.42
0.62
0.67
0.33
yoy growth (%)
-31.77
-7.89
104.52
292.11
NPM
0.28
0.48
0.36
0.33
