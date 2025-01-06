iifl-logo-icon 1
Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

115.3
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Aayush Food&Herb FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.58

0.84

0.91

0.5

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.09

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.22

-0.23

-0.17

Working capital

-8.76

12.8

-0.83

1.08

Other operating items

Operating

-8.47

13.32

-0.18

1.4

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.24

0.73

0.2

Free cash flow

-8.46

13.56

0.54

1.6

Equity raised

6.26

4.41

2.46

1.78

Investing

0

0

0

-0.19

Financing

13.72

11.58

1.01

0.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.51

29.56

4.01

4.15

