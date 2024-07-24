iifl-logo-icon 1
Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd Split

82.4
(-4.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Aayush Food&Herb CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split19 Jun 20245 Aug 20245 Aug 2024101
Is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Sub-Division/Split of existing fully paid-up equity share of the Company from 1(one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each (10:1) and alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The record date for sub-division/split shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to stock exchange in due course. Information required pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13 2023, is enclosed as Annexure - 1. We hereby inform to the exchange that the Board of Directors have considered and fixed Monday, 05th August 2024 as a Record Date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for Sub-division/Split of Equity shares of the Company from 1(one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each in to 10(Ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AAYUSH WELLNESS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AAYUSH WELLNESS LTD (539528) RECORD DATE 05.08.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 05/08/2024 DR-687/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE430R01015 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 31.07.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240731-53 dated July 31, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code AAYUSH WELLNESS LTD (539528) New ISIN No. INE430R01023 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1 /- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 05-08-2024 (DR- 687/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.08.2024)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

