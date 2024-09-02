|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 02, 2024 to consider and approve Notice and Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. Please take the above cited information in your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) Enclosed herewith proceeding of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Enclosed herewith Scrutinizer report and Voting result for the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27, 2024. Please take the above cited information in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
