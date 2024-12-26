1:2 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AAYUSH WELLNESS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned Date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AAYUSH WELLNESS LIMITED (539528) RECORD DATE 26.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 02 (One) existing Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 26/12/2024 DR- 785/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 16225000 equity shares would be allotted as on December 27,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 18,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.12.2024)