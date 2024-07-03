Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd Summary

Aayush Wellness Limited (formerly known as Aayush Food & Herbs Limited) was incorporated in year 1984. It has been engaged primarily in the business of trading of rice in different varieties and other agri commodities. The Company sells basmati and non-basmati rice in India as well as in out-side India. In 2016-17, Ms. Pallavi Mittal acquired 5,13,901 Equity Shares on September 20, 2016 representing 15.84% of the present issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company. On completion of the aforesaid offer obligations, Ms. Pallavi Mittal along with Mr. Aashish Mittal were recognized as Promoters of the Company effective from 21.09.2016. Further, on September 23, 2016, Ms. Pallavi Mittal acquired 5,00,000 Equity Shares representing 15.41% of the present paid up equity share capital of the Company with Vertex Drugs Pvt. Ltd. Accordingly, with the acquisitions of the above shares the aggregate shareholding of Ms. Pallavi Mittal along with Mr. Aashish Mittal reached to 15,13,901 Equity Shares representing 46.65% of the present issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company. On 16 May 2016, Ms. Pallavi Mittal acquired 500000 Equity shares of Mr. Aashish Mittal pursuant to the provisions of regulation 10(1)(a)(i) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 pertaining to Inter-se transfer of shares amongst promoter group being immediate relatives. Post-acquisition of shares as above under Inter-se, shareholding of Ms. Pallavi Mittal reached to 15,13,901 Equity Shares and shareholding of Mr. Aashish Mittal became Nil. Mrs. Pallavi Mittal were recognized as promoters of the Company effective from 21.09.2016. Her aggregate shareholding reached to 16,63,901 Equity Shares representing 51.275% of the present issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company.