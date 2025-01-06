ABans Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.23
0.14
0.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.03
-0.12
Working capital
2.68
-4.2
-0.01
17.7
Other operating items
Operating
-4.02
0.09
17.82
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-4.02
0.1
17.82
Equity raised
1.35
1.13
14.5
Investing
6.13
0
0
0
Financing
6.05
-4.37
-0.11
4.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.04
1.13
36.92
