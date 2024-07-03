Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹39.96
Prev. Close₹39.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.58
Day's High₹40.99
Day's Low₹39.1
52 Week's High₹45.4
52 Week's Low₹22.28
Book Value₹2.86
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)275.16
P/E219.17
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.95
13.95
13.95
13.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.7
4.67
4.32
3.47
Net Worth
20.65
18.62
18.27
17.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
69.65
62.5
19.48
yoy growth (%)
11.43
220.83
0
Raw materials
-67.28
-61.75
-18.84
As % of sales
96.59
98.79
96.73
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.35
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.23
0.14
0.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.03
-0.12
Working capital
2.68
-4.2
-0.01
17.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.43
220.83
0
Op profit growth
127.35
19.34
-356.61
EBIT growth
-28.53
49.17
-43.78
Net profit growth
58.2
-11.24
-69.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,770.84
1,867.21
2,880.75
4,057.42
4,536.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,770.84
1,867.21
2,880.75
4,057.42
4,536.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.69
10.15
15.56
18.07
17.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sanjiv Swarup
Non Executive Director
Shardul Damani
Whole Time Director & CEO
Kayomarz Sadri
Independent Director
Paras Savla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahiti Rath
Executive Director
Deepak Zope
Independent Director
Anita Shantaram
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ABans Enterprises Ltd
Summary
ABans Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Matru-Smriti Traders Limited) was incorporated on February 02, 1985. The Company was taken over by Mr. Abhishek Bansal on February 25, 2015, through an open offer which resulted in change of control and he became the Promoter of ABans Group of Companies. Pursuant to change in control of the Company, the Company became a part of ABans Group of Companies and hence to reflect the group name, Company name was changed from Matru-Smriti Traders Limited to ABans Enterprises Limited effective from March 5, 2016.The Company operates in a diverse range of financial markets, engaging in the trading of commodities, agri-commodities, precious metals, shares, currencies, and various derivatives across prominent exchanges. The Companys expertise extends to the spot market aswell. It is presently involved into general trading in different types of commodities, agricultural products, currency, shares, precious metals, derivatives, etc. over all the leading Exchanges and also in the Spot Market.The Company formed a new wholly owned subsidiary named Abans Creations Private Limited in Dubai on April 16, 2020. This subsidiary primarily focuses on the trading of precious metals, particularly gold and silver, in the dynamic market of Dubai. Apart from this, trading in Commodities can be segmented as Agricultural commodities and Non Agricultural commodities. The Company trades in Agricultural Commodities like castor seed, guar-gum, guar seed, cotton oil s
Read More
The ABans Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABans Enterprises Ltd is ₹275.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ABans Enterprises Ltd is 219.17 and 13.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABans Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABans Enterprises Ltd is ₹22.28 and ₹45.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
ABans Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.79%, 3 Years at 22.79%, 1 Year at 27.26%, 6 Month at 47.20%, 3 Month at 4.53% and 1 Month at 3.06%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.