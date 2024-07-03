Summary

ABans Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Matru-Smriti Traders Limited) was incorporated on February 02, 1985. The Company was taken over by Mr. Abhishek Bansal on February 25, 2015, through an open offer which resulted in change of control and he became the Promoter of ABans Group of Companies. Pursuant to change in control of the Company, the Company became a part of ABans Group of Companies and hence to reflect the group name, Company name was changed from Matru-Smriti Traders Limited to ABans Enterprises Limited effective from March 5, 2016.The Company operates in a diverse range of financial markets, engaging in the trading of commodities, agri-commodities, precious metals, shares, currencies, and various derivatives across prominent exchanges. The Companys expertise extends to the spot market aswell. It is presently involved into general trading in different types of commodities, agricultural products, currency, shares, precious metals, derivatives, etc. over all the leading Exchanges and also in the Spot Market.The Company formed a new wholly owned subsidiary named Abans Creations Private Limited in Dubai on April 16, 2020. This subsidiary primarily focuses on the trading of precious metals, particularly gold and silver, in the dynamic market of Dubai. Apart from this, trading in Commodities can be segmented as Agricultural commodities and Non Agricultural commodities. The Company trades in Agricultural Commodities like castor seed, guar-gum, guar seed, cotton oil s

Read More