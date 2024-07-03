iifl-logo-icon 1
ABans Enterprises Ltd Share Price

39.45
(-1.28%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open39.96
  • Day's High40.99
  • 52 Wk High45.4
  • Prev. Close39.96
  • Day's Low39.1
  • 52 Wk Low 22.28
  • Turnover (lac)4.58
  • P/E219.17
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.86
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)275.16
  • Div. Yield0
ABans Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

39.96

Prev. Close

39.96

Turnover(Lac.)

4.58

Day's High

40.99

Day's Low

39.1

52 Week's High

45.4

52 Week's Low

22.28

Book Value

2.86

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

275.16

P/E

219.17

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

ABans Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

ABans Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ABans Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.55%

Non-Promoter- 12.26%

Institutions: 12.26%

Non-Institutions: 13.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ABans Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.95

13.95

13.95

13.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.7

4.67

4.32

3.47

Net Worth

20.65

18.62

18.27

17.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

69.65

62.5

19.48

yoy growth (%)

11.43

220.83

0

Raw materials

-67.28

-61.75

-18.84

As % of sales

96.59

98.79

96.73

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.35

-0.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.23

0.14

0.25

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.03

-0.12

Working capital

2.68

-4.2

-0.01

17.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.43

220.83

0

Op profit growth

127.35

19.34

-356.61

EBIT growth

-28.53

49.17

-43.78

Net profit growth

58.2

-11.24

-69.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,770.84

1,867.21

2,880.75

4,057.42

4,536.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,770.84

1,867.21

2,880.75

4,057.42

4,536.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.69

10.15

15.56

18.07

17.29

ABans Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ABans Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sanjiv Swarup

Non Executive Director

Shardul Damani

Whole Time Director & CEO

Kayomarz Sadri

Independent Director

Paras Savla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahiti Rath

Executive Director

Deepak Zope

Independent Director

Anita Shantaram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ABans Enterprises Ltd

Summary

ABans Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Matru-Smriti Traders Limited) was incorporated on February 02, 1985. The Company was taken over by Mr. Abhishek Bansal on February 25, 2015, through an open offer which resulted in change of control and he became the Promoter of ABans Group of Companies. Pursuant to change in control of the Company, the Company became a part of ABans Group of Companies and hence to reflect the group name, Company name was changed from Matru-Smriti Traders Limited to ABans Enterprises Limited effective from March 5, 2016.The Company operates in a diverse range of financial markets, engaging in the trading of commodities, agri-commodities, precious metals, shares, currencies, and various derivatives across prominent exchanges. The Companys expertise extends to the spot market aswell. It is presently involved into general trading in different types of commodities, agricultural products, currency, shares, precious metals, derivatives, etc. over all the leading Exchanges and also in the Spot Market.The Company formed a new wholly owned subsidiary named Abans Creations Private Limited in Dubai on April 16, 2020. This subsidiary primarily focuses on the trading of precious metals, particularly gold and silver, in the dynamic market of Dubai. Apart from this, trading in Commodities can be segmented as Agricultural commodities and Non Agricultural commodities. The Company trades in Agricultural Commodities like castor seed, guar-gum, guar seed, cotton oil s
Company FAQs

What is the ABans Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The ABans Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of ABans Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABans Enterprises Ltd is ₹275.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ABans Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ABans Enterprises Ltd is 219.17 and 13.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ABans Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABans Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABans Enterprises Ltd is ₹22.28 and ₹45.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ABans Enterprises Ltd?

ABans Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.79%, 3 Years at 22.79%, 1 Year at 27.26%, 6 Month at 47.20%, 3 Month at 4.53% and 1 Month at 3.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ABans Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ABans Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.56 %
Institutions - 12.26 %
Public - 13.18 %

