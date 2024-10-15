Board approved Alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/ spilt of existing Equity Shares of the Company from l(One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only), fully paid-up into 5(Five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each (Rupees Two Only) fully paid-up, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. The Record Date for sub~division/ split of existing equity shares will be intimated in due course. Alteration of capital clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company consequent to the sub-division of the face value of the equity shares of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ABANS ENTERPRISES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ABANS ENTERPRISES LTD (512165) RECORD DATE 15.10.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 15/10/2024 DR-736/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE365O01010 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 15/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.10.2024) New ISIN : INE365O01028 ABANS ENTERPRISES LIMITED EQ NEW FV RS.2/- Source : NSDL