ABans Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

37.38
(3.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR ABans Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.56

Op profit growth

45.4

EBIT growth

28.95

Net profit growth

17.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.74

0.46

EBIT margin

1.15

0.8

Net profit margin

0.79

0.6

RoCE

20.07

RoNW

6.55

RoA

3.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

24.3

19.81

Dividend per share

0.1

0.1

Cash EPS

22.13

18.55

Book value per share

137.56

39.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.93

1.73

P/CEPS

1.02

1.85

P/B

0.16

0.87

EV/EBIDTA

4.31

7.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-1.16

-3.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

31.52

Inventory days

4.77

Creditor days

-19.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.7

-4.61

Net debt / equity

0.26

0.91

Net debt / op. profit

1.69

2.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.57

-99.28

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.14

Other costs

-0.46

-0.1

