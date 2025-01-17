Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.56
Op profit growth
45.4
EBIT growth
28.95
Net profit growth
17.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.74
0.46
EBIT margin
1.15
0.8
Net profit margin
0.79
0.6
RoCE
20.07
RoNW
6.55
RoA
3.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.3
19.81
Dividend per share
0.1
0.1
Cash EPS
22.13
18.55
Book value per share
137.56
39.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.93
1.73
P/CEPS
1.02
1.85
P/B
0.16
0.87
EV/EBIDTA
4.31
7.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-1.16
-3.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
31.52
Inventory days
4.77
Creditor days
-19.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.7
-4.61
Net debt / equity
0.26
0.91
Net debt / op. profit
1.69
2.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.57
-99.28
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.14
Other costs
-0.46
-0.1
