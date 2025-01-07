Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
69.65
62.5
19.48
yoy growth (%)
11.43
220.83
0
Raw materials
-67.28
-61.75
-18.84
As % of sales
96.59
98.79
96.73
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.35
-0.2
As % of sales
0.6
0.56
1.07
Other costs
-1.7
-0.29
-0.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.45
0.46
1.73
Operating profit
0.24
0.1
0.08
OPM
0.34
0.16
0.45
Depreciation
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.28
-0.03
Other income
0.06
0.32
0.19
Profit before tax
0.23
0.14
0.25
Taxes
-0.06
-0.03
-0.12
Tax rate
-26.44
-23.06
-50.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
0.11
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.17
0.11
0.12
yoy growth (%)
58.2
-11.24
-69.86
NPM
0.24
0.17
0.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.