ABans Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.45
(4.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:56:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

69.65

62.5

19.48

yoy growth (%)

11.43

220.83

0

Raw materials

-67.28

-61.75

-18.84

As % of sales

96.59

98.79

96.73

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.35

-0.2

As % of sales

0.6

0.56

1.07

Other costs

-1.7

-0.29

-0.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.45

0.46

1.73

Operating profit

0.24

0.1

0.08

OPM

0.34

0.16

0.45

Depreciation

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.28

-0.03

Other income

0.06

0.32

0.19

Profit before tax

0.23

0.14

0.25

Taxes

-0.06

-0.03

-0.12

Tax rate

-26.44

-23.06

-50.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

0.11

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.17

0.11

0.12

yoy growth (%)

58.2

-11.24

-69.86

NPM

0.24

0.17

0.63

