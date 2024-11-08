Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Abans Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 08, 2024 for Unaudited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated ) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 with Limited Review Report and Scheme of Amalgamation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Abans Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. Alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/ spilt of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and alteration of the Capital clause in the Memorandum of Association. Board approved Alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/ spilt of existing Equity Shares of the Company from l(One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only), fully paid-up into 5(Five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each (Rupees Two Only) fully paid-up, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. The Record Date for sub~division/ split of existing equity shares will be intimated in due course. Alteration of capital clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company consequent to the sub-division of the face value of the equity shares of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Abans Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 In continuation to our letter dated May 20, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2024 have, inter alia, considered, and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 (Financial Results), as recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company. Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Intimation for change in the authority under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Acquisition

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024