|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jul 2024
|28 May 2024
|AGM 29/07/2024 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on July 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Intimation of 38th Annual General Meeting and Book Closure Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.07.2024) Proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting of Abans Enterprises Limited held on July 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) Submission of Combined Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 of 38th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, July 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
