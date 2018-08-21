ABC Bearings Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
11.55
11.55
11.55
11.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
127.26
115.41
112.71
111.91
Net Worth
138.81
126.96
124.26
123.46
Minority Interest
Debt
29.56
56.88
87.14
68.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.54
17.33
15.22
12.35
Total Liabilities
186.91
201.17
226.62
204.67
Fixed Assets
150.61
161.1
169.7
150.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
12.5
12.5
12.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.26
2.91
3.64
1.09
Networking Capital
31.65
21.21
38.67
39.73
Inventories
31.23
29.88
47.62
31.79
Inventory Days
60.06
60.71
106.81
82.3
Sundry Debtors
27.63
23.56
24.38
22.07
Debtor Days
53.14
47.86
54.68
57.13
Other Current Assets
14.5
15.08
15.35
24.03
Sundry Creditors
-23.72
-26.36
-28.7
-19.58
Creditor Days
45.62
53.55
64.37
50.69
Other Current Liabilities
-17.99
-20.95
-19.98
-18.58
Cash
3.39
3.46
2.11
1.16
Total Assets
186.91
201.18
226.62
204.69
