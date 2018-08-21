iifl-logo-icon 1
ABC Bearings Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

437.65
(0.18%)
Aug 21, 2018|03:41:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

189.77

179.64

162.73

140.98

yoy growth (%)

5.63

10.39

15.42

-5.67

Raw materials

-88.96

-89.76

-79.27

-71.75

As % of sales

46.88

49.96

48.71

50.89

Employee costs

-21.71

-20.87

-18.89

-17.91

As % of sales

11.44

11.61

11.61

12.7

Other costs

-47.78

-41.7

-42.78

-34.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.17

23.21

26.28

24.7

Operating profit

31.31

27.3

21.78

16.47

OPM

16.49

15.19

13.38

11.68

Depreciation

-12.57

-12.51

-11.72

-9.89

Interest expense

-5.13

-6.97

-5.85

-4.01

Other income

0.57

0.57

0.6

0.7

Profit before tax

14.17

8.38

4.8

3.26

Taxes

-5.82

-2.9

-0.62

-2.37

Tax rate

-41.11

-34.63

-13.05

-72.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.34

5.47

4.18

0.89

Exceptional items

3.5

0

0

3.74

Net profit

11.84

5.47

4.18

4.63

yoy growth (%)

116.2

31.04

-9.73

-12.67

NPM

6.24

3.05

2.56

3.28

