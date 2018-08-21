Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
189.77
179.64
162.73
140.98
yoy growth (%)
5.63
10.39
15.42
-5.67
Raw materials
-88.96
-89.76
-79.27
-71.75
As % of sales
46.88
49.96
48.71
50.89
Employee costs
-21.71
-20.87
-18.89
-17.91
As % of sales
11.44
11.61
11.61
12.7
Other costs
-47.78
-41.7
-42.78
-34.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.17
23.21
26.28
24.7
Operating profit
31.31
27.3
21.78
16.47
OPM
16.49
15.19
13.38
11.68
Depreciation
-12.57
-12.51
-11.72
-9.89
Interest expense
-5.13
-6.97
-5.85
-4.01
Other income
0.57
0.57
0.6
0.7
Profit before tax
14.17
8.38
4.8
3.26
Taxes
-5.82
-2.9
-0.62
-2.37
Tax rate
-41.11
-34.63
-13.05
-72.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.34
5.47
4.18
0.89
Exceptional items
3.5
0
0
3.74
Net profit
11.84
5.47
4.18
4.63
yoy growth (%)
116.2
31.04
-9.73
-12.67
NPM
6.24
3.05
2.56
3.28
