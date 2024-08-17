iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ABC Bearings Ltd Merged Share Price

437.65
(0.18%)
Aug 21, 2018|03:41:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ABC Bearings Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

430

Prev. Close

436.85

Turnover(Lac.)

10.18

Day's High

444

Day's Low

425

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

127.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

505.49

P/E

29.94

EPS

14.62

Divi. Yield

0

ABC Bearings Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

ABC Bearings Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ABC Bearings Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.91%

Foreign: 0.91%

Indian: 37.84%

Non-Promoter- 4.59%

Institutions: 4.58%

Non-Institutions: 56.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ABC Bearings Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

11.55

11.55

11.55

11.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

127.26

115.41

112.71

111.91

Net Worth

138.81

126.96

124.26

123.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

189.77

179.64

162.73

140.98

yoy growth (%)

5.63

10.39

15.42

-5.67

Raw materials

-88.96

-89.76

-79.27

-71.75

As % of sales

46.88

49.96

48.71

50.89

Employee costs

-21.71

-20.87

-18.89

-17.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

14.17

8.38

4.8

3.26

Depreciation

-12.57

-12.51

-11.72

-9.89

Tax paid

-5.82

-2.9

-0.62

-2.37

Working capital

9.92

-16.61

12.15

-7.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.63

10.39

15.42

-5.67

Op profit growth

14.66

25.36

32.21

-14.55

EBIT growth

25.69

44.06

46.35

-33.51

Net profit growth

116.2

31.04

-9.73

-12.67

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

ABC Bearings Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465.2

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,003.7

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,518.45

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

Galaxy Bearings Ltd

1,067

17.66339.314.73035.94318.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ABC Bearings Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

S M Patel

Managing Director

P M Patel

Executive Director

T M Patel

Independent Director

S K Diwanji

Independent Director

Jal Ratanshaw Patel

Company Secretary

S B Desai

Independent Director

Nalin M Shah

Independent Director

Jolly Plammoottil Abraham

Director

Sahir S Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ABC Bearings Ltd Merged

Summary

Established in 1960 by setting up a plant in Lonavala, in collaboration with Steyr Diamler Puch, Austria, ABC Bearings which was previosly known as Antifriction. Currently it is having three plants two in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra.The plant manufactures ball thrust, taper and cylindrical roller bearings. The Lonavala plant was plagued by frequent labour troubles, thereby increasing the work load on the Bharuch plant.Expansions undertaken by the company have boosted its bottom line. In 1990-91, it expanded the capacity of its plant at Lonavala from 1.7 mln to 3 mln bearings. The expansion was part-financed by term loans and internal accruals. During 1997-98, the company has entered into a long term licensing and technical assistance agreement for Ball and Tapered Roller Bearing with NSK Ltd, Japan to upgrade its manufacture process and improve quality of the product. The plants continue to enjoy the ISO 9001 and QS 9000 certification. The company offered equity shares on rights basis to the existing shareholders at par in the ratio 1:1, which was fully subscribed and paid-up capital after the issue increased to Rs.1155.00 lacs.As the company incurs heavy losses in the Ball Bearing Division the Management has decided to exit from this business and concentrate more on its core business of manufacturing and marketing of Roller Bearings.The company has absorbed Technology assistance from Japan and their experts visited the plant to guide the engineering staff and implementati
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR ABC Bearings Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.