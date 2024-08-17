Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBearings
Open₹430
Prev. Close₹436.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.18
Day's High₹444
Day's Low₹425
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹127.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)505.49
P/E29.94
EPS14.62
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
11.55
11.55
11.55
11.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
127.26
115.41
112.71
111.91
Net Worth
138.81
126.96
124.26
123.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
189.77
179.64
162.73
140.98
yoy growth (%)
5.63
10.39
15.42
-5.67
Raw materials
-88.96
-89.76
-79.27
-71.75
As % of sales
46.88
49.96
48.71
50.89
Employee costs
-21.71
-20.87
-18.89
-17.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
14.17
8.38
4.8
3.26
Depreciation
-12.57
-12.51
-11.72
-9.89
Tax paid
-5.82
-2.9
-0.62
-2.37
Working capital
9.92
-16.61
12.15
-7.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.63
10.39
15.42
-5.67
Op profit growth
14.66
25.36
32.21
-14.55
EBIT growth
25.69
44.06
46.35
-33.51
Net profit growth
116.2
31.04
-9.73
-12.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465.2
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,003.7
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,518.45
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
Galaxy Bearings Ltd
1,067
|17.66
|339.31
|4.73
|0
|35.94
|318.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
S M Patel
Managing Director
P M Patel
Executive Director
T M Patel
Independent Director
S K Diwanji
Independent Director
Jal Ratanshaw Patel
Company Secretary
S B Desai
Independent Director
Nalin M Shah
Independent Director
Jolly Plammoottil Abraham
Director
Sahir S Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ABC Bearings Ltd Merged
Summary
Established in 1960 by setting up a plant in Lonavala, in collaboration with Steyr Diamler Puch, Austria, ABC Bearings which was previosly known as Antifriction. Currently it is having three plants two in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra.The plant manufactures ball thrust, taper and cylindrical roller bearings. The Lonavala plant was plagued by frequent labour troubles, thereby increasing the work load on the Bharuch plant.Expansions undertaken by the company have boosted its bottom line. In 1990-91, it expanded the capacity of its plant at Lonavala from 1.7 mln to 3 mln bearings. The expansion was part-financed by term loans and internal accruals. During 1997-98, the company has entered into a long term licensing and technical assistance agreement for Ball and Tapered Roller Bearing with NSK Ltd, Japan to upgrade its manufacture process and improve quality of the product. The plants continue to enjoy the ISO 9001 and QS 9000 certification. The company offered equity shares on rights basis to the existing shareholders at par in the ratio 1:1, which was fully subscribed and paid-up capital after the issue increased to Rs.1155.00 lacs.As the company incurs heavy losses in the Ball Bearing Division the Management has decided to exit from this business and concentrate more on its core business of manufacturing and marketing of Roller Bearings.The company has absorbed Technology assistance from Japan and their experts visited the plant to guide the engineering staff and implementati
Read More
