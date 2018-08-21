Invest wise with Expert advice
|Jun-2018
|Mar-2018
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.91%
0.91%
0.91%
0.91%
0.91%
Indian
37.84%
37.84%
37.84%
37.84%
37.84%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
4.58%
4.59%
4.65%
4.72%
1.93%
Non-Institutions
56.65%
56.64%
56.58%
56.51%
59.3%
Total Non-Promoter
61.24%
61.24%
61.24%
61.24%
61.24%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.