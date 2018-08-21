iifl-logo-icon 1
ABC Bearings Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

437.65
(0.18%)
Aug 21, 2018

ABC Bearings Ltd Merged

ABC Bearings Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

14.17

8.38

4.8

3.26

Depreciation

-12.57

-12.51

-11.72

-9.89

Tax paid

-5.82

-2.9

-0.62

-2.37

Working capital

9.92

-16.61

12.15

-7.14

Other operating items

Operating

5.68

-23.64

4.61

-16.13

Capital expenditure

-0.31

7

41.3

18.77

Free cash flow

5.37

-16.64

45.91

2.63

Equity raised

233.13

224.95

222.74

219.56

Investing

-12.5

0

0

0

Financing

0.03

4.14

46.16

40.68

Dividends paid

2.31

2.31

2.31

2.31

Net in cash

228.36

214.75

317.12

265.18

