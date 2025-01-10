iifl-logo-icon 1
ABC Gas (International) Ltd Balance Sheet

312.2
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.98

1.98

1.98

1.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.98

1.77

-0.32

-0.57

Net Worth

3.96

3.75

1.66

1.41

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.57

0.12

1.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.96

4.32

1.78

2.93

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.19

0.14

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.08

0.08

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.25

4.02

1.49

2.59

Inventories

0.27

0.35

0.36

0.69

Inventory Days

595.53

Sundry Debtors

0

0

2.76

3.73

Debtor Days

3,219.31

Other Current Assets

0.04

4

3.98

0.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.17

-0.15

-1.76

Creditor Days

1,519.03

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.16

-5.46

-0.17

Cash

3.7

0.03

0.06

0.09

Total Assets

3.97

4.32

1.77

2.92

