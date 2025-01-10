ABC Gas (International) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.98
1.98
1.98
1.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.98
1.77
-0.32
-0.57
Net Worth
3.96
3.75
1.66
1.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.57
0.12
1.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.96
4.32
1.78
2.93
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.19
0.14
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.25
4.02
1.49
2.59
Inventories
0.27
0.35
0.36
0.69
Inventory Days
595.53
Sundry Debtors
0
0
2.76
3.73
Debtor Days
3,219.31
Other Current Assets
0.04
4
3.98
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.17
-0.15
-1.76
Creditor Days
1,519.03
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.16
-5.46
-0.17
Cash
3.7
0.03
0.06
0.09
Total Assets
3.97
4.32
1.77
2.92
