|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.42
1.16
1.57
yoy growth (%)
-63.64
-26.32
Raw materials
-0.36
-1.15
-1.39
As % of sales
86.66
99.18
88.3
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.11
-0.11
As % of sales
16.59
9.58
7.11
Other costs
-0.65
-0.28
-0.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
154.45
24.14
33.11
Operating profit
-0.66
-0.38
-0.45
OPM
-157.7
-32.91
-28.53
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0.29
0.15
0.38
Profit before tax
-0.41
-0.26
-0.1
Taxes
0
0
0.04
Tax rate
0
-2.78
-41.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.41
-0.25
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.41
-0.25
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
60.1
299.45
NPM
-97.05
-22.03
-4.06
