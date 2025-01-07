iifl-logo-icon 1
ABC Gas (International) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

294.25
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR ABC Gas (International) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.42

1.16

1.57

yoy growth (%)

-63.64

-26.32

Raw materials

-0.36

-1.15

-1.39

As % of sales

86.66

99.18

88.3

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.11

-0.11

As % of sales

16.59

9.58

7.11

Other costs

-0.65

-0.28

-0.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

154.45

24.14

33.11

Operating profit

-0.66

-0.38

-0.45

OPM

-157.7

-32.91

-28.53

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0.29

0.15

0.38

Profit before tax

-0.41

-0.26

-0.1

Taxes

0

0

0.04

Tax rate

0

-2.78

-41.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.41

-0.25

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.41

-0.25

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

60.1

299.45

NPM

-97.05

-22.03

-4.06

