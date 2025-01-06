ABC Gas (International) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.41
-0.26
-0.1
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
Working capital
-0.21
-0.08
-0.34
-0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.65
-0.38
-0.44
Capital expenditure
-0.11
-0.03
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.76
-0.41
-0.44
Equity raised
-0.31
0.06
0.06
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.85
2.66
3
3.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.76
2.31
2.62
