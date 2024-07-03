Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹280.25
Prev. Close₹266.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.11
Day's High₹280.25
Day's Low₹280.25
52 Week's High₹266.95
52 Week's Low₹49.6
Book Value₹20.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.98
1.98
1.98
1.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.98
1.77
-0.32
-0.57
Net Worth
3.96
3.75
1.66
1.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.42
1.16
1.57
yoy growth (%)
-63.64
-26.32
Raw materials
-0.36
-1.15
-1.39
As % of sales
86.66
99.18
88.3
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.11
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.41
-0.26
-0.1
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
Working capital
-0.21
-0.08
-0.34
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.64
-26.32
Op profit growth
74.18
-15.02
EBIT growth
55.51
150.99
Net profit growth
60.1
299.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Padma Tapariya
Non Executive Director
Viral Ranpura
Independent Director
Malay Desai
Independent Director
Yesha Yatishbhai Shah
Executive Director
Nikhil Hareshbhai Savaliya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ABC Gas (International) Ltd
Summary
ABC Gas (International) Limited, formerly known as Brassco Extrusions Limited was incorporated in 1980 is presently engaged in the business of Trading in Non Ferrous Metals. The Company was a leading manufacturer piped gas of brass rods & tubes and copper pipes. With a strategically located warehouse on the outskirts of Mumbai (Dombivli), the Company has the single largest stock point for gas reticulated products in India. This helps in translating quick delivery of products and execution of projects to meet deadlines which in todays age is a critical factor. Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, ABC Gas has its regional offices/representatives across the country.The Company today is the largest Gas Reticulation Company in the organized sector. Being the largest ISO certified Gas Reticulated Company in India, ABC Gas has extensive experience in designing, installing and maintaining LPG Reticulated Systems. It is part of the ABC Group which varied interests in copper plumbing systems, industrial technology consultation, garment manufacturing, non-ferrous metals and agriculture.
The Onix Solar Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹280.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onix Solar Energy Ltd is ₹55.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Onix Solar Energy Ltd is 0 and 12.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onix Solar Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onix Solar Energy Ltd is ₹49.6 and ₹266.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Onix Solar Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.68%, 3 Years at 173.84%, 1 Year at 398.88%, 6 Month at 177.64%, 3 Month at 151.96% and 1 Month at 128.65%.
