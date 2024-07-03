iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ABC Gas (International) Ltd Share Price

280.25
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:32:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open280.25
  • Day's High280.25
  • 52 Wk High266.95
  • Prev. Close266.95
  • Day's Low280.25
  • 52 Wk Low 49.6
  • Turnover (lac)2.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ABC Gas (International) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

280.25

Prev. Close

266.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2.11

Day's High

280.25

Day's Low

280.25

52 Week's High

266.95

52 Week's Low

49.6

Book Value

20.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ABC Gas (International) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Onix Solar Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Onix Solar Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ABC Gas (International) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.98

1.98

1.98

1.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.98

1.77

-0.32

-0.57

Net Worth

3.96

3.75

1.66

1.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.42

1.16

1.57

yoy growth (%)

-63.64

-26.32

Raw materials

-0.36

-1.15

-1.39

As % of sales

86.66

99.18

88.3

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.11

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.41

-0.26

-0.1

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0.04

Working capital

-0.21

-0.08

-0.34

-0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.64

-26.32

Op profit growth

74.18

-15.02

EBIT growth

55.51

150.99

Net profit growth

60.1

299.45

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

ABC Gas (International) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ABC Gas (International) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Padma Tapariya

Non Executive Director

Viral Ranpura

Independent Director

Malay Desai

Independent Director

Yesha Yatishbhai Shah

Executive Director

Nikhil Hareshbhai Savaliya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ABC Gas (International) Ltd

Summary

ABC Gas (International) Limited, formerly known as Brassco Extrusions Limited was incorporated in 1980 is presently engaged in the business of Trading in Non Ferrous Metals. The Company was a leading manufacturer piped gas of brass rods & tubes and copper pipes. With a strategically located warehouse on the outskirts of Mumbai (Dombivli), the Company has the single largest stock point for gas reticulated products in India. This helps in translating quick delivery of products and execution of projects to meet deadlines which in todays age is a critical factor. Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, ABC Gas has its regional offices/representatives across the country.The Company today is the largest Gas Reticulation Company in the organized sector. Being the largest ISO certified Gas Reticulated Company in India, ABC Gas has extensive experience in designing, installing and maintaining LPG Reticulated Systems. It is part of the ABC Group which varied interests in copper plumbing systems, industrial technology consultation, garment manufacturing, non-ferrous metals and agriculture.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Onix Solar Energy Ltd share price today?

The Onix Solar Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹280.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Onix Solar Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onix Solar Energy Ltd is ₹55.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Onix Solar Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Onix Solar Energy Ltd is 0 and 12.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Onix Solar Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onix Solar Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onix Solar Energy Ltd is ₹49.6 and ₹266.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Onix Solar Energy Ltd?

Onix Solar Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.68%, 3 Years at 173.84%, 1 Year at 398.88%, 6 Month at 177.64%, 3 Month at 151.96% and 1 Month at 128.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Onix Solar Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Onix Solar Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ABC Gas (International) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.