iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ABC Gas (International) Ltd Company Summary

318.4
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

ABC Gas (International) Ltd Summary

ABC Gas (International) Limited, formerly known as Brassco Extrusions Limited was incorporated in 1980 is presently engaged in the business of Trading in Non Ferrous Metals. The Company was a leading manufacturer piped gas of brass rods & tubes and copper pipes. With a strategically located warehouse on the outskirts of Mumbai (Dombivli), the Company has the single largest stock point for gas reticulated products in India. This helps in translating quick delivery of products and execution of projects to meet deadlines which in todays age is a critical factor. Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, ABC Gas has its regional offices/representatives across the country.The Company today is the largest Gas Reticulation Company in the organized sector. Being the largest ISO certified Gas Reticulated Company in India, ABC Gas has extensive experience in designing, installing and maintaining LPG Reticulated Systems. It is part of the ABC Group which varied interests in copper plumbing systems, industrial technology consultation, garment manufacturing, non-ferrous metals and agriculture.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.