ABC Gas (International) Ltd Summary

ABC Gas (International) Limited, formerly known as Brassco Extrusions Limited was incorporated in 1980 is presently engaged in the business of Trading in Non Ferrous Metals. The Company was a leading manufacturer piped gas of brass rods & tubes and copper pipes. With a strategically located warehouse on the outskirts of Mumbai (Dombivli), the Company has the single largest stock point for gas reticulated products in India. This helps in translating quick delivery of products and execution of projects to meet deadlines which in todays age is a critical factor. Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, ABC Gas has its regional offices/representatives across the country.The Company today is the largest Gas Reticulation Company in the organized sector. Being the largest ISO certified Gas Reticulated Company in India, ABC Gas has extensive experience in designing, installing and maintaining LPG Reticulated Systems. It is part of the ABC Group which varied interests in copper plumbing systems, industrial technology consultation, garment manufacturing, non-ferrous metals and agriculture.