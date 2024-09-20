|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|Intimation regarding closure of register of members and share transfer books from 20/09/2024 to 27/09/2024 and cut off date is 20/09/2024. Outcome of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) We herewith submit scrutinizer report for the remote e-voting and voting at the Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
