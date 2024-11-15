Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ABC GAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for fund raising through preferential issue of shares and warrants. Outcome of Board Meeting This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, 15th November, 2024. However, the meeting was concluded without passing any resolution for the proposed agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024

ABC GAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 24th October 2024 to the consider amongst the other agenda the proposal for raising of funds through preferential issue. ABC GAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and (2) proposal for fund raising through preferential issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024

Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today, September 3, 2024 have considered and approved, amongst the other things, the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Nikhil Hareshbhai Savaliya as Professional Executive Director. Profile of Mr. Nikhil Savaliya is attached to this disclosure of outcome. 2. Approved notice of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 27th September 2024 at 4.00 pm through Audio / Visual means

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024

ABC GAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of submission of Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. ABC GAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ABC GAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024,inter alia, to consider and approve Un Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024

ABC GAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Change the name of the Company. 3. Alteration of Object Clause of the Company. 4. Shifting the Registered office of the Company. 5. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 6. Appointment of Managing Director of the Company The Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held today on 15th May 2024 have considered and approved, amongst other agenda, the following: 1) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024.2) Change of Name of the Company 3) Change in Object Clause of the Company 4) Shifting of Registered office of the Company 5) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company 6) Issue of shares on preferential basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024

Intimation under regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations) - Resignation of Directors & CFO of the Company

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Independent directors Change in Management

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024