ABC Gas (International) Ltd Management Discussions

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

Operating & Financial performance has been given in detail in Director s Reports.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT:

The Company is operating in Trading in Gas and Gas related equipment items. However, the Company has not performed well during the year in the line of business.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The fundamental growth drivers of the countrys economy as well as Gas industry continue to remain strong despite the pressures of slowdown and inflationary conditions prevalent till recently in the nation and also globally. The gas Industry in the country is continuously attracting investments from domestic and foreign investors. The Indian economy is expected to grow between 7% to 8 % during this fiscal.

The threats to the segments in which the company operates is shifting the alternate sources of Gas line CNG Gas and Solar and power industry.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE & PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is into trading of various Gas items. The Company is doing trading business in Gas and Gas industry related equipment items. Company is looking switch to the new line of business as the Company could not do well in the existing line of business.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK:

General outlook for the company for the year 2023-24. The meager turnover of the company was Rs.1.31 lakhs.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Your company is concerned about the poor performance during the year. As the Company could not well in the main line of business, the Board of Directors are looking to switch over to new line of business of solar industry.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has proper and adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the business operations geared towards achieving efficiency in its various business operations, safeguarding assets, optimum utilization of resources and compliance with statutory regulations. The management is ensuring an effective internal control system to safeguard the assets of the company. Efforts for continued improvement of internal control system are being consistently made in this regard.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATION PERFORMANCE:

The Company will envisage its growth in future from the new line of business as the new professional management is putting hard-core efforts to achieve the pace of development, towards which your company marches. However much requires doing than what has been done due to huge brought forward losses.

The Company values and appreciates the dedication and drive with which its employees have contributed towards improved performance during the year under review.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, and estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, and other statutes and other incidental factors.

Key Financial Ratios:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Current ratio 59.83 4.71 Debt Service Coverage Ratio 0.00 2.46 Return on Equity Ratio 0.05 0.77 Inventory Turnover Ratio 0.24 0.03 Net Profit Ratio 16.03 87.44 Return on Capital employed 0.07 0.88 Return on Investment 19.58 0.00