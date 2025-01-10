iifl-logo-icon 1
Abhishek Infraventures Ltd Balance Sheet

8.13
(1.88%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.77

-0.51

-0.53

-0.28

Net Worth

4.28

4.54

2.72

2.97

Minority Interest

Debt

0.06

0.06

0.64

0.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.34

4.6

3.36

3.14

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.11

3.91

3.1

2.9

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.97

3.97

3.55

3.55

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.45

2.26

1.82

1.61

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.07

-0.08

-0.11

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.21

-2.25

-2.19

-2.15

Cash

0.08

0.52

0.12

0.08

Total Assets

4.34

4.58

3.37

3.13

