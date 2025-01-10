Abhishek Infraventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.77
-0.51
-0.53
-0.28
Net Worth
4.28
4.54
2.72
2.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
0.06
0.64
0.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.34
4.6
3.36
3.14
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.11
3.91
3.1
2.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.97
3.97
3.55
3.55
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.45
2.26
1.82
1.61
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.07
-0.08
-0.11
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.21
-2.25
-2.19
-2.15
Cash
0.08
0.52
0.12
0.08
Total Assets
4.34
4.58
3.37
3.13
