Abhishek Infraventures Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
0.63
111.24
55.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.63
111.24
55.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0.06
Total Income
0
0.63
111.25
55.78
Total Expenditure
0.26
0.63
111.51
56.1
PBIDT
-0.26
0
-0.26
-0.32
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.26
0
-0.26
-0.32
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.26
0
-0.26
-0.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.26
0
-0.26
-0.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.26
0
-0.26
-0.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.52
0
-0.8
-0.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.05
5.05
3.25
3.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-0.23
-0.57
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-0.23
-0.57
PATM(%)
0
0
-0.23
-0.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.