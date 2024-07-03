iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd Annually Results

7.9
(0.89%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

0.63

111.24

55.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.63

111.24

55.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0.06

Total Income

0

0.63

111.25

55.78

Total Expenditure

0.26

0.63

111.51

56.1

PBIDT

-0.26

0

-0.26

-0.32

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.26

0

-0.26

-0.32

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.26

0

-0.26

-0.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.26

0

-0.26

-0.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.26

0

-0.26

-0.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.52

0

-0.8

-0.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.05

5.05

3.25

3.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-0.23

-0.57

PBDTM(%)

0

0

-0.23

-0.57

PATM(%)

0

0

-0.23

-0.57

Abhishek Infra.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Abhishek Infraventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.