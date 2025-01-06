iifl-logo-icon 1
Abhishek Infraventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.61
(1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.38

0

12.88

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

459.49

Raw materials

0

-0.16

0

0

As % of sales

0

42.58

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.07

As % of sales

0

5.81

0

0.6

Other costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.07

-12.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

29.68

0

99.83

Operating profit

-0.14

0.08

-0.09

-0.05

OPM

0

21.91

0

-0.44

Depreciation

0

0

0

-6.55

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.14

0.08

-0.09

-0.05

Taxes

0

-0.02

0

0

Tax rate

0

-27.82

1.87

0.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.14

0.06

-0.09

-0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

0.06

-0.09

-0.05

yoy growth (%)

-337.38

-164.05

66.23

-300.52

NPM

0

15.82

0

-0.44

