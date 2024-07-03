iifl-logo-icon 1
Abhishek Infraventures Ltd Share Price

7.61
(1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.61
  • Day's High7.61
  • 52 Wk High11.36
  • Prev. Close7.47
  • Day's Low7.61
  • 52 Wk Low 4.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

7.61

Prev. Close

7.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

7.61

Day's Low

7.61

52 Week's High

11.36

52 Week's Low

4.4

Book Value

8.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.40%

Non-Promoter- 73.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.77

-0.51

-0.53

-0.28

Net Worth

4.28

4.54

2.72

2.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.38

0

12.88

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

459.49

Raw materials

0

-0.16

0

0

As % of sales

0

42.58

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.14

0.08

-0.09

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

-6.55

Tax paid

0

-0.02

0

0

Working capital

-0.11

-0.02

-0.09

-0.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

-100

459.49

Op profit growth

-271.34

-192.61

60.54

-230.62

EBIT growth

-271.34

-190.4

64.28

-231.01

Net profit growth

-337.38

-164.05

66.23

-300.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

0.63

111.24

55.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.63

111.24

55.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0.06

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Abhishek Infraventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Varra Chinnapureddy

Independent Director

Nirmala Sanapala

Director

Omprakash Kovuri

Whole-time Director

Nagaraju Nookala

Independent Director

Chinna Ramayya Gari Srikanth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amrita Bapna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RITU SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Abhishek Infraventures Ltd

Summary

Abhishek Infraventures Limited was incorporated on July 27, 1984 in the name and style as Executive Leasing Limited. Subsequently the Company name was changed to Executive Stock Broking Services Limited on February 03, 1998, and then finally changed to Abhishek Infraventures Limited on September 02, 2013. The Company is engaged in construction and project related activity.In 2019-20, the Company had acquired 100% holding in SBT Energies Pvt. Ltd., making it as wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company effective on 31 March, 2021.
Company FAQs

What is the Abhishek Infraventures Ltd share price today?

The Abhishek Infraventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd is ₹3.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd is 0 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhishek Infraventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd is ₹4.4 and ₹11.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd?

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.70%, 3 Years at 20.21%, 1 Year at 25.97%, 6 Month at 3.18%, 3 Month at -15.40% and 1 Month at 54.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.59 %

