SectorConstruction
Open₹7.61
Prev. Close₹7.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹7.61
Day's Low₹7.61
52 Week's High₹11.36
52 Week's Low₹4.4
Book Value₹8.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.77
-0.51
-0.53
-0.28
Net Worth
4.28
4.54
2.72
2.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.38
0
12.88
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
459.49
Raw materials
0
-0.16
0
0
As % of sales
0
42.58
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
0.08
-0.09
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
-6.55
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
-0.02
-0.09
-0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
-100
459.49
Op profit growth
-271.34
-192.61
60.54
-230.62
EBIT growth
-271.34
-190.4
64.28
-231.01
Net profit growth
-337.38
-164.05
66.23
-300.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
0.63
111.24
55.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.63
111.24
55.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Independent Director
Varra Chinnapureddy
Independent Director
Nirmala Sanapala
Director
Omprakash Kovuri
Whole-time Director
Nagaraju Nookala
Independent Director
Chinna Ramayya Gari Srikanth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amrita Bapna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RITU SHARMA
Reports by Abhishek Infraventures Ltd
Summary
Abhishek Infraventures Limited was incorporated on July 27, 1984 in the name and style as Executive Leasing Limited. Subsequently the Company name was changed to Executive Stock Broking Services Limited on February 03, 1998, and then finally changed to Abhishek Infraventures Limited on September 02, 2013. The Company is engaged in construction and project related activity.In 2019-20, the Company had acquired 100% holding in SBT Energies Pvt. Ltd., making it as wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company effective on 31 March, 2021.
Read More
The Abhishek Infraventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd is ₹3.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd is 0 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhishek Infraventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd is ₹4.4 and ₹11.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Abhishek Infraventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.70%, 3 Years at 20.21%, 1 Year at 25.97%, 6 Month at 3.18%, 3 Month at -15.40% and 1 Month at 54.66%.
