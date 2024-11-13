Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Abhishek Infraventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. outcome of board meeting held on 13-11-2024 for approval of un-audited financials for the quarter ended on 30-09-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Abhishek Infraventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Outcome of board meeting

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Abhishek Infraventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Abhishek Infraventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation regarding Postponement of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024