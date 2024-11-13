iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd Board Meeting

8.61
(1.89%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Abhishek Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Abhishek Infraventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. outcome of board meeting held on 13-11-2024 for approval of un-audited financials for the quarter ended on 30-09-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Abhishek Infraventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Outcome of board meeting
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Abhishek Infraventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Abhishek Infraventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation regarding Postponement of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Abhishek Infraventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Unaudited results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Abhishek Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Abhishek Infraventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.