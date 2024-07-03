Abhishek Infraventures Ltd Summary

Abhishek Infraventures Limited was incorporated on July 27, 1984 in the name and style as Executive Leasing Limited. Subsequently the Company name was changed to Executive Stock Broking Services Limited on February 03, 1998, and then finally changed to Abhishek Infraventures Limited on September 02, 2013. The Company is engaged in construction and project related activity.In 2019-20, the Company had acquired 100% holding in SBT Energies Pvt. Ltd., making it as wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company effective on 31 March, 2021.