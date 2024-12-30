iifl-logo-icon 1
ACE EduTrend Ltd Balance Sheet

4.18
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.16

9.16

9.16

9.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.4

-0.24

-0.04

0.4

Net Worth

8.76

8.92

9.12

9.56

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.76

8.92

9.12

9.56

Fixed Assets

0.97

1.02

1.08

1.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.3

0.36

0.44

0.46

Networking Capital

7.46

7.54

7.54

7.7

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

5.47

5.47

5.47

5.47

Debtor Days

17,249.85

Other Current Assets

5.82

6.14

6.14

6.3

Sundry Creditors

-2.2

-2.44

-2.43

-2.43

Creditor Days

7,663.09

Other Current Liabilities

-1.63

-1.63

-1.64

-1.64

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.05

0.01

Total Assets

8.75

8.93

9.11

9.56

ACE EduTremd Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

