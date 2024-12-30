ACE EduTrend Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.16
9.16
9.16
9.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.4
-0.24
-0.04
0.4
Net Worth
8.76
8.92
9.12
9.56
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.76
8.92
9.12
9.56
Fixed Assets
0.97
1.02
1.08
1.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0.36
0.44
0.46
Networking Capital
7.46
7.54
7.54
7.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
5.47
5.47
5.47
5.47
Debtor Days
17,249.85
Other Current Assets
5.82
6.14
6.14
6.3
Sundry Creditors
-2.2
-2.44
-2.43
-2.43
Creditor Days
7,663.09
Other Current Liabilities
-1.63
-1.63
-1.64
-1.64
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.05
0.01
Total Assets
8.75
8.93
9.11
9.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.