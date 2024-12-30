ACE EduTrend Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.3
-0.39
-0.71
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.57
-0.85
-1.42
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.14
0.2
-0.6
Working capital
0.5
0.12
0.16
2.21
Other operating items
Operating
-0.22
-0.98
-1.2
-0.11
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.22
-0.98
-1.2
-0.1
Equity raised
1.45
2.52
3.54
5.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.22
1.53
2.33
5.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.