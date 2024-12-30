iifl-logo-icon 1
ACE EduTrend Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.18
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

ACE EduTremd Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.3

-0.39

-0.71

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.57

-0.85

-1.42

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.14

0.2

-0.6

Working capital

0.5

0.12

0.16

2.21

Other operating items

Operating

-0.22

-0.98

-1.2

-0.11

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.01

Free cash flow

-0.22

-0.98

-1.2

-0.1

Equity raised

1.45

2.52

3.54

5.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.22

1.53

2.33

5.24

