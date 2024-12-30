Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.11
0.26
0.55
2.75
yoy growth (%)
-56.5
-51.88
-79.92
-68.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.13
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
27.51
51.82
2.53
1.27
Other costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.46
-1.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.39
7.68
84.81
57.8
Operating profit
0.04
0.1
0.06
1.12
OPM
37.08
40.49
12.64
40.92
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.57
-0.85
-1.42
Interest expense
0
-3.48
0
0
Other income
0.06
0.07
0.06
0
Profit before tax
-0.3
-0.39
-0.71
-0.29
Taxes
-0.02
-0.14
0.2
-0.6
Tax rate
7.04
36.58
-28.74
204.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.32
-0.53
-0.51
-0.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.32
-0.53
-0.51
-0.9
yoy growth (%)
-39.88
4.78
-43.48
59.64
NPM
-278.12
-201.26
-92.41
-32.83
