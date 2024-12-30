iifl-logo-icon 1
ACE EduTrend Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.18
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.11

0.26

0.55

2.75

yoy growth (%)

-56.5

-51.88

-79.92

-68.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.13

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales

27.51

51.82

2.53

1.27

Other costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.46

-1.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.39

7.68

84.81

57.8

Operating profit

0.04

0.1

0.06

1.12

OPM

37.08

40.49

12.64

40.92

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.57

-0.85

-1.42

Interest expense

0

-3.48

0

0

Other income

0.06

0.07

0.06

0

Profit before tax

-0.3

-0.39

-0.71

-0.29

Taxes

-0.02

-0.14

0.2

-0.6

Tax rate

7.04

36.58

-28.74

204.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.32

-0.53

-0.51

-0.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.32

-0.53

-0.51

-0.9

yoy growth (%)

-39.88

4.78

-43.48

59.64

NPM

-278.12

-201.26

-92.41

-32.83

