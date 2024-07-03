SectorEducation
Open₹4.18
Prev. Close₹4.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.31
Day's High₹4.18
Day's Low₹4.18
52 Week's High₹4.18
52 Week's Low₹1.9
Book Value₹9.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.16
9.16
9.16
9.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.4
-0.24
-0.04
0.4
Net Worth
8.76
8.92
9.12
9.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.11
0.26
0.55
2.75
yoy growth (%)
-56.5
-51.88
-79.92
-68.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.13
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.3
-0.39
-0.71
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.57
-0.85
-1.42
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.14
0.2
-0.6
Working capital
0.5
0.12
0.16
2.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-56.5
-51.88
-79.92
-68.49
Op profit growth
-60.16
54.03
-93.79
-39.31
EBIT growth
-23.38
-45.32
142.03
-63.76
Net profit growth
-39.88
4.78
-43.48
59.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Monendra Srivastava
Non Executive Director
Himani Sharma
Independent Director
Sushma Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Karan Jindal
Independent Director
Ruchi Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ACE EduTrend Ltd
Summary
Ace Edutrend Ltd was originally incorporated in 1993 with the name Ace Integrated Finance Limited, as a Public Limited Company . The Company changed its name in 1998 from Ace Integrated Finance Limitedto Ace India Limited. In 2010, Company again changed the name from Ace India Limited to Ace Edutrend Limited.Thereafter, the Company also changed its line of activities from Financial services to Film production, Production of Television Serials and other media services. And presently, it is involved in technical and vocational secondary education. It manage to establish educational institute, training institutes and centres. Besides, it act as consultants, contractors, advisors, surveyors and assessors, representations and liaison agents in India in connection with aforementioned business and is presently taking up projects in the State of Rajasthan.It completed more than 5 years in education business. Under the dynamic and pragmatic leadership of Board Members, the Company is scaling new heights and touching the horizon of excellence. Their vision and entrepreneurial acumen and have taken the group to the greater heights.Company seeks to do more and more expansions by getting into new projects.
The ACE EduTrend Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ACE EduTrend Ltd is ₹3.83 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of ACE EduTrend Ltd is 0 and 0.46 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ACE EduTrend Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ACE EduTrend Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹4.18 as of 30 Dec ‘24
ACE EduTrend Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.86%, 3 Years at 49.14%, 1 Year at 93.52%, 6 Month at 36.16%, 3 Month at 15.47% and 1 Month at 4.76%.
