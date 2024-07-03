iifl-logo-icon 1
ACE EduTrend Ltd Share Price

4.18
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.18
  • Day's High4.18
  • 52 Wk High4.18
  • Prev. Close4.18
  • Day's Low4.18
  • 52 Wk Low 1.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.31
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.83
  • Div. Yield0
ACE EduTrend Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

ACE EduTrend Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ACE EduTrend Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.00%

Non-Promoter- 94.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

ACE EduTrend Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.16

9.16

9.16

9.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.4

-0.24

-0.04

0.4

Net Worth

8.76

8.92

9.12

9.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.11

0.26

0.55

2.75

yoy growth (%)

-56.5

-51.88

-79.92

-68.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.13

-0.01

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.3

-0.39

-0.71

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.57

-0.85

-1.42

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.14

0.2

-0.6

Working capital

0.5

0.12

0.16

2.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-56.5

-51.88

-79.92

-68.49

Op profit growth

-60.16

54.03

-93.79

-39.31

EBIT growth

-23.38

-45.32

142.03

-63.76

Net profit growth

-39.88

4.78

-43.48

59.64

View Ratios

View Annually Results

ACE EduTrend Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ACE EduTrend Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Monendra Srivastava

Non Executive Director

Himani Sharma

Independent Director

Sushma Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Karan Jindal

Independent Director

Ruchi Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ACE EduTrend Ltd

Summary

Ace Edutrend Ltd was originally incorporated in 1993 with the name Ace Integrated Finance Limited, as a Public Limited Company . The Company changed its name in 1998 from Ace Integrated Finance Limitedto Ace India Limited. In 2010, Company again changed the name from Ace India Limited to Ace Edutrend Limited.Thereafter, the Company also changed its line of activities from Financial services to Film production, Production of Television Serials and other media services. And presently, it is involved in technical and vocational secondary education. It manage to establish educational institute, training institutes and centres. Besides, it act as consultants, contractors, advisors, surveyors and assessors, representations and liaison agents in India in connection with aforementioned business and is presently taking up projects in the State of Rajasthan.It completed more than 5 years in education business. Under the dynamic and pragmatic leadership of Board Members, the Company is scaling new heights and touching the horizon of excellence. Their vision and entrepreneurial acumen and have taken the group to the greater heights.Company seeks to do more and more expansions by getting into new projects.
Company FAQs

What is the ACE EduTrend Ltd share price today?

The ACE EduTrend Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of ACE EduTrend Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ACE EduTrend Ltd is ₹3.83 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of ACE EduTrend Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ACE EduTrend Ltd is 0 and 0.46 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ACE EduTrend Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ACE EduTrend Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ACE EduTrend Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹4.18 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of ACE EduTrend Ltd?

ACE EduTrend Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.86%, 3 Years at 49.14%, 1 Year at 93.52%, 6 Month at 36.16%, 3 Month at 15.47% and 1 Month at 4.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ACE EduTrend Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ACE EduTrend Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.99 %

