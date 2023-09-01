Your Directors present you the 29th Annual Report of your Company and the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Financial Summary and performance Highlights of your Company, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 are as follows:

Financial Highlights:

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Total Revenue 0 0 Total Expense 1314.88 4110.13 Profit/Loss Before Tax (1314.88) (4110.30) Less: Taxation Current Tax 0 0 Deferred Tax (733.03) (275.33) Profit/Loss After Tax (2047.91) (4385.46)

2. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Company has not generated any revenue for the financial year 2022-23. The Net Loss after tax stood for Fy 2022-23 at Rs. 2047.91 (in thousands) as against Net Loss after tax Rs. 4385.46 (in thousands) in the previous year

3. DIVIDEND

The Company has suffered loss in the year 2022-23 hence it is not in the position to recommend any dividend for the period ended March 31, 2023.

4. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred after the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate on the date of this report.

6. PARTICULARS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL APPOINTED OR RESIGNED DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023.

Sr. No. Name of Director/KMP Designation Date of Appointment Date of Cessation 1. Mr. Monendra Srivastava Managing Director 17/05/2016 - 2. Mr. Prasanna Laxmidhar Mohapatra Independent Director 15/04/2022 - 3. Mr. Umaid Raj Tater Independent Director 25/08/2017 - 4. Mr. Suresh Kumar Sharma Independent Director 25/08/2017 - 5. Ms. Himani Sharma Executive Director 13/11/2018 - 6. Ms. Sushma Jain Independent Director 15/04/2022 -

7. ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of The Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and administration) Rules, 2014 shall be published on the website of the company at www.aceedutrend.co.in

8. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

9. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SECTION 188(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

All the transactions done with related parties for the year under review were on arms length basis and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and Listing Agreement.

There are no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Transactions with related parties entered by the Company in the normal course of business are periodically placed before the Audit Committee of the Company for its approval. The particulars of contracts entered during the year are shown in the prescribed Form AOC-2 which is enclosed as Annexure-1.

10. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

There were four meetings of the Board held during the year:

BM No. Date 01/2022-23 15.04.2022 02/2022-23 10.08.2022 03/2022-23 14.11.2022 04/2022-23 10.02.2023

The gap between any two meetings has been less than one hundred and twenty days and one meeting in each quarter has been held.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013, the Directors hereby confirm that:

in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2023 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. STATUTORY AUDITOR

M/s Asha & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000369N), were appointment as the statutory auditors of the Company based on their consent and certificate furnished by them in terms of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013, upto the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2023.

The requirement for the annual ratification of the auditors appointment at the AGM has been omitted pursuant to Companies (amendment) Act, 2017 notified on May 7, 2018.

13. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company appointed M/s Apoorv & Associates, a Practicing Company Secretary as its Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for FY 2022-23. The Report of Secretarial Auditor (Form MR-3) for the FY 2022-23 is annexed to the report as

Annexure-2.

14. COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON AUDIT QUALIFICATION

There were qualifications by the Statutory Auditors and Practicing Company Secretary in their respective reports.

15. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Your Directors have adopted a Risk Management Policy for the Company. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company review the risks, if any involved in the Company from time to time, and take appropriate measures to minimize the same. The Audit Committee ensures that the Policy for Risk Management is adopted across the Company in an inclusive manner.

16. ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS, IF ANY

No significant and material orders were passed by the Regulators, Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

17. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH

REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys internal control systems are supplemented by an extensive programme of internal audit by an independent professional agency and periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The internal control system is designed to ensure that all financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements, other data and for maintaining accountability of assets.

18. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

19. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF

REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The Company has adopted a Nomination and Remuneration Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Policy is enclosed as a part of this report in compliance with Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 as Annexure-3.

20. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD

Regulation 4 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board Evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its Committees and individual Directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 states that the performance evaluation of Independent Directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated.

The evaluation of all the Directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board, the actual evaluation process shall remain confidential and shall be a constructive mechanism to improve the effectiveness of the Board/ Committee.

21. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The criteria of Corporate Social Responsibility as prescribed under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable on the Company. Thus, there is no requirement to constitute a committee, formulate the policy and spent amount on Corporate Social Responsibility.

22. VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy and overseas through the committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of co-employees and the Company. The Whistle Blower policy as approved by the Board has been uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.aceedutrend.co.in

23. DISCLOSURES UNDER SECTION 197 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND RULE 5 OF THE

COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the names and other particulars of employees should be set out in the annexure to the Directors Report. As the Company has not paid any remuneration to the Directors, therefore, there is no requirement to comply with the provisions of this section.

24. SHARES

(a) Buy Back of Securities

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

(b) Sweat Equity

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

(c) Bonus Shares

No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review.

(d) Employees Stock Option Plan

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

25. FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposit during the Financial Year 2022-23 and, as such, no amount of principal and interest was outstanding as on Balance Sheet date.

26. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS

AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under Section 134(1)(m) of the Act read with Companies (Disclosures of Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 2014 regarding Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption have not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review. Further there was no Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo during the Financial Year 2022-23.

27. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

A separate report on Management Discussion and Analysis relating to business and economic environment surrounding your company is enclosed as a part of the Annual Report.

28. SUBSIDIARIES /JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company doesnt have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate Company.

29. SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place, Company has formed the policy under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act. During the year there were no instances and complaint of harassment against the Company.

30. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is not be mandatorily required to submit Corporate Governance Report as the equity share capital and net worth of the Company is less than required limits as on the last date of the previous financial year. But the company has provided Corporate Governance Report for information purpose.

31. LISTING OF SHARES

Your Companys shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange of India Limited. The shares are suspended for trading due to non-payment of Annual Listing fee. However the company has cleared the dues of the exchange upto financial year 2019-20 and coordinating with the exchange to find out the outstanding amount and clear the dues thereafter.

32. NO DEFAULT

The Company has not defaulted in payment of interest and repayment of loan to any of the financial institutions and /or banks during the period under review.

33 . DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

As per SEBI Listing Regulations, the Corporate Governance Report with the Auditors Certificate thereon, and the integrated Management Discussion and Analysis are attached, which forms part of this report. The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

34.OTHER DISCLOSURES

* No applications made or any proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year against the company. * No One time Settlement made in respect of any loan from Banks and Financial Institution.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis section may be forward-looking and are stated as required by applicable laws and regulations. Many factors may affect the actual results, which would be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of the future performance and outlook. Investors are cautioned that this discussion contains forward looking statement that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks inherent in the Companys growth strategy, dependence on certain businesses, dependence on availability of qualified and trained manpower and other factors discussed. The discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the

Companys financial statements and notes on accounts.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the contribution made by employees at all levels to the continued growth and prosperity of your Company. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation to the bankers, financial institutions, shareholders, dealers and customers for their continued support, assistance, without this appreciable support it not possible for the company to stands in competitive market, therefore company seeks this support in future too.