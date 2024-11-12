iifl-logo-icon 1
ACE EduTrend Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 13, 2025

ACE EduTremd Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ACE Edutrend Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
ACE Edutrend Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of un-audited financial results for quarter ended June 2024 matters relating to ensuing AGM and other matters OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 07.08.2024 TO APPROVE QUARTERLY RESULTS AND AGM RELATED MATTERS Register of Members And Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from 3rd September, 2024 to 10th September, 2024 for the purpose of 30th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Register of Members And Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from 3rd September, 2024 to 10th September, 2024 for the purpose of 30th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
ACE Edutrend Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approving audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. Consider and approve appointment of secretarial auditor and internal auditor 3. Consider and approve the appointment of directors and take note of resignation of directors 4.Consider change in registered office Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28.05.2024 to approve audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and other matters Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 , we are submitting herewith the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated Basis along with the Audit Report thereon. Read less.. APPROVED CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE FROM A-7/6, JHILMIL INDUSTRIAL AREA, SHAHDARA DELHI-110095 TO 812, AGGARWAL CYBER PLAZA-1, NETAJI SUBHASH PLACE, PITAMPURA, DELHI-110034 AS PER PDF ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
ACE Edutrend Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 along with the limited review report thereon 2. Any Other item with the permission of Chair., 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Monendra Srivastava (DIN: 07489845) as an Managing Director, subject to approval of the Shareholders. 2. Appointment of Mr. Monendra Srivastava (DIN: 07489845) as Chief Financial Officer 3.Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

