Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ACE Edutrend Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

ACE Edutrend Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of un-audited financial results for quarter ended June 2024 matters relating to ensuing AGM and other matters OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 07.08.2024 TO APPROVE QUARTERLY RESULTS AND AGM RELATED MATTERS Register of Members And Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from 3rd September, 2024 to 10th September, 2024 for the purpose of 30th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Register of Members And Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from 3rd September, 2024 to 10th September, 2024 for the purpose of 30th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

ACE Edutrend Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approving audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. Consider and approve appointment of secretarial auditor and internal auditor 3. Consider and approve the appointment of directors and take note of resignation of directors 4.Consider change in registered office Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28.05.2024 to approve audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and other matters Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 , we are submitting herewith the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated Basis along with the Audit Report thereon. Read less.. APPROVED CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE FROM A-7/6, JHILMIL INDUSTRIAL AREA, SHAHDARA DELHI-110095 TO 812, AGGARWAL CYBER PLAZA-1, NETAJI SUBHASH PLACE, PITAMPURA, DELHI-110034 AS PER PDF ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024