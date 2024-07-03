ACE EduTrend Ltd Summary

Ace Edutrend Ltd was originally incorporated in 1993 with the name Ace Integrated Finance Limited, as a Public Limited Company . The Company changed its name in 1998 from Ace Integrated Finance Limitedto Ace India Limited. In 2010, Company again changed the name from Ace India Limited to Ace Edutrend Limited.Thereafter, the Company also changed its line of activities from Financial services to Film production, Production of Television Serials and other media services. And presently, it is involved in technical and vocational secondary education. It manage to establish educational institute, training institutes and centres. Besides, it act as consultants, contractors, advisors, surveyors and assessors, representations and liaison agents in India in connection with aforementioned business and is presently taking up projects in the State of Rajasthan.It completed more than 5 years in education business. Under the dynamic and pragmatic leadership of Board Members, the Company is scaling new heights and touching the horizon of excellence. Their vision and entrepreneurial acumen and have taken the group to the greater heights.Company seeks to do more and more expansions by getting into new projects.