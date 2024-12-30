ACE EduTrend Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The Company is involved in improving the quality of human capital in the country through skill and educational interventions. It manages to establish educational institute, training institutes and centres. It acts as consultants, contractors, advisors, surveyors and assessors, representations and liaison agents in India in connection with the aforementioned business. Company is currently taking up and run projects in the state of Rajasthan. During the current financial year the company has no turnover.

2. OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS & OUTLOOK

Education sector in the past recent years has seen rapid transformations with the introduction of the technology. The Company is engaged in most rewarding coaching segment of the Education sector. The Company is looking for providing Higher and Vocational Education in the upcoming years. The Company is positive with the future developments and endeavors to do its best to capitalize the opportunities in this sector.

3. RISKS & CONCERNS

The company is engaged in Tutoring and Coaching Segment and providing Higher & Vocational Education. The following section discusses the various aspects of enterprise-wide risk management. Readers are cautioned that the risk related information outlined here is not exhaustive and is for information purpose only.

The key risks that may impact the Companys Business include:-

a) Changes in regulatory Environment:-Despite being a regulated and competitive sector, Indias education sectors are one of the last theatres for the liberalization debate. Planners and educationalists are confronted with the failure of public initiatives to achieve universal coverage. The increasing trend of preference to study in abroad is also a threat to the Sector.

b) Increased Competition:-the Education Industry in India has witnessed the entry of various new players which was resulted in heightened competition. There is greater private participation in the provision of higher education, which should be spread through all levels of Education. There is an urgent need for greater charity of regulation, which would reduce the need for current complicated structures of ownership and encourage greater public-private participation in this vital sector.

4. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

There are well-established procedures for internal controls for operations of the Company. The finance & audit functions are well equipped with professionally experienced qualified personnel & play important roles in implementing the statutory obligations. The company has constituted Audit Committee for guidance and proper control of affairs of the Company. To ensure quality of delivery, the Company is now focusing mainly Higher & Vocational Education.

5. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Financial Highlights:

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Total Revenue 0 0 Total Expense 1314.88 4110.13 Profit/Loss Before Tax (1314.88) (4110.30) Less: Taxation Current Tax 0 0 Deferred Tax (733.03) (275.33) Profit/Loss After Tax (2047.91) (4385.46)

6. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES

The efforts for development of human resource have been continued with greater emphasis on training and development programs. The Company enjoyed healthy and cordial relations with the employees of the Company. A detailed performance evaluation system is in place and remuneration and rewards are strongly liked to performance indicators.

The Company has laid down various plans to attract and retain skill manpower at all levels. Your directors place on record their sincere appreciation in respect of the services rendered by the employees of the Company at all levels.

Human resources are highly valued at ACE EDUTREND LIMITED. The Company seeks to attract, retain and nurture qualified and good faculty, technical & managerial talent across its operations and continues to create, sustain the environment that brings out the best in our people with emphasis on training, learning & Development. It aims at career progression and fulfilling satisfactory needs. Performance is recognized and rewarded through upgradation & job enrichment, performance incentives.

7. CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

The report may contain forward looking statements which may be identified by their use of words like ‘plans,expects,will,anticipates,believes,intends,projects,estimates,or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations and projections about the future, including but not limited to statements about the Companys strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures and financial results, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results could differ materially from those express or implied.