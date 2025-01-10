iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Acrow India Ltd Balance Sheet

725
(0.42%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Acrow India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.64

0.64

0.64

0.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.64

21.61

21.59

20.73

Net Worth

23.28

22.25

22.23

21.37

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.03

0.01

Total Liabilities

23.28

22.25

22.26

21.38

Fixed Assets

3.53

3.86

3.98

4.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

8.95

8.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.91

0.27

0

0.11

Networking Capital

18.83

18.09

2.16

2.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0.66

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.15

0.14

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

19.36

18.14

2.11

1.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.46

-0.04

-0.09

-0.06

Cash

0.01

0.03

7.18

5.76

Total Assets

23.28

22.25

22.27

21.39

Acrow India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Acrow India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.