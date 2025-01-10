Acrow India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.64
0.64
0.64
0.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.64
21.61
21.59
20.73
Net Worth
23.28
22.25
22.23
21.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.03
0.01
Total Liabilities
23.28
22.25
22.26
21.38
Fixed Assets
3.53
3.86
3.98
4.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
8.95
8.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.91
0.27
0
0.11
Networking Capital
18.83
18.09
2.16
2.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0.66
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.15
0.14
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
19.36
18.14
2.11
1.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.46
-0.04
-0.09
-0.06
Cash
0.01
0.03
7.18
5.76
Total Assets
23.28
22.25
22.27
21.39
