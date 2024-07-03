SectorDiversified
Open₹770.9
Prev. Close₹770.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹770.9
Day's Low₹743
52 Week's High₹1,020
52 Week's Low₹600
Book Value₹347.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.64
0.64
0.64
0.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.64
21.61
21.59
20.73
Net Worth
23.28
22.25
22.23
21.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
10.24
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.32
-0.25
0
-0.35
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.27
-0.38
-0.46
Tax paid
0.18
-0.04
0.01
0.04
Working capital
0.45
-8.33
1.12
7.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
-25.24
-19.72
-1.52
-27.31
EBIT growth
26.89
3,953.96
-98.19
-68.07
Net profit growth
-53.63
-15,175
-100.64
-102.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,686.8
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.7
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.05
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.25
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.5
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Goyal
Chairman & Managing Director
Gopal Agrawal
Independent Director
Kashinath iyer Ganapathy
Independent Director
Devinder Khurana
Independent Director
Sarika Abhijit Kulkarni
Whole-time Director
Shyam Agrawal.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arvind Kumar Modi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Acrow India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1960 as a joint venture between Hindustan Construction Company of the Walchand group and Acrow (Engineers), UK, Acrow India Ltd is promoted by Gopal Agrawal, Sanjay Goyal and Shyam Agrawal. It was engaged in the manufacture and marketing of modern systems of Acrow steel form work, scaffolding and allied equipment for the construction industry.The company was fully Indianan following the decision of its collaborator to pull out of the equity participation. Apart from construction formwork, the company has also developed the design for the manufacture of modern industrial storage systems.The company had entered into technical collaboration agreement for seven years duration in the year 1995, with M/s Bud-Pak Pty Ltd, Australia for the manufacture of Automatic bag packaging/bagging and Weighing machinery and associated equipment with latest technology.Company had shifted the entire Aurangabad operations to Ravalgaon in Nasik District & new plant of Ravalgaon became operational since July -1998. Company took decision to acquire the Industrial Machinery Division (IMD) of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd., situated at Ravalgaon as a going concern w.e.f 1st April, 1998. In December, 2022, the Company was taken over by Agrawal Brothers (together holding 54.61%). The Agrawal Brothers have decades of experience and expertise and are engaged in the business of manufacturing of cotton yarns, processing and trading of cotton and real estate development.
The Acrow India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹744 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Acrow India Ltd is ₹47.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Acrow India Ltd is 0 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Acrow India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Acrow India Ltd is ₹600 and ₹1020 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Acrow India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.59%, 3 Years at 73.99%, 1 Year at 0.51%, 6 Month at -1.72%, 3 Month at -3.64% and 1 Month at -12.09%.
