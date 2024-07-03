iifl-logo-icon 1
Acrow India Ltd Share Price

744
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open770.9
  • Day's High770.9
  • 52 Wk High1,020
  • Prev. Close770.9
  • Day's Low743
  • 52 Wk Low 600
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value347.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Acrow India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

770.9

Prev. Close

770.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

770.9

Day's Low

743

52 Week's High

1,020

52 Week's Low

600

Book Value

347.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Acrow India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Acrow India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Acrow India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.63%

Non-Promoter- 45.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Acrow India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.64

0.64

0.64

0.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.64

21.61

21.59

20.73

Net Worth

23.28

22.25

22.23

21.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.02

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

10.24

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.06

-0.07

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.32

-0.25

0

-0.35

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.27

-0.38

-0.46

Tax paid

0.18

-0.04

0.01

0.04

Working capital

0.45

-8.33

1.12

7.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-25.24

-19.72

-1.52

-27.31

EBIT growth

26.89

3,953.96

-98.19

-68.07

Net profit growth

-53.63

-15,175

-100.64

-102.54

No Record Found

Acrow India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,686.8

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.7

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.05

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.25

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.5

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Acrow India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Goyal

Chairman & Managing Director

Gopal Agrawal

Independent Director

Kashinath iyer Ganapathy

Independent Director

Devinder Khurana

Independent Director

Sarika Abhijit Kulkarni

Whole-time Director

Shyam Agrawal.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arvind Kumar Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Acrow India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1960 as a joint venture between Hindustan Construction Company of the Walchand group and Acrow (Engineers), UK, Acrow India Ltd is promoted by Gopal Agrawal, Sanjay Goyal and Shyam Agrawal. It was engaged in the manufacture and marketing of modern systems of Acrow steel form work, scaffolding and allied equipment for the construction industry.The company was fully Indianan following the decision of its collaborator to pull out of the equity participation. Apart from construction formwork, the company has also developed the design for the manufacture of modern industrial storage systems.The company had entered into technical collaboration agreement for seven years duration in the year 1995, with M/s Bud-Pak Pty Ltd, Australia for the manufacture of Automatic bag packaging/bagging and Weighing machinery and associated equipment with latest technology.Company had shifted the entire Aurangabad operations to Ravalgaon in Nasik District & new plant of Ravalgaon became operational since July -1998. Company took decision to acquire the Industrial Machinery Division (IMD) of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd., situated at Ravalgaon as a going concern w.e.f 1st April, 1998. In December, 2022, the Company was taken over by Agrawal Brothers (together holding 54.61%). The Agrawal Brothers have decades of experience and expertise and are engaged in the business of manufacturing of cotton yarns, processing and trading of cotton and real estate development.
Company FAQs

What is the Acrow India Ltd share price today?

The Acrow India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹744 today.

What is the Market Cap of Acrow India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Acrow India Ltd is ₹47.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Acrow India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Acrow India Ltd is 0 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Acrow India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Acrow India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Acrow India Ltd is ₹600 and ₹1020 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Acrow India Ltd?

Acrow India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.59%, 3 Years at 73.99%, 1 Year at 0.51%, 6 Month at -1.72%, 3 Month at -3.64% and 1 Month at -12.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Acrow India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Acrow India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Acrow India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

