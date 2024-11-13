Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ACROW INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. November 13, 2024 as under: 1. The Board approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Statements along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

ACROW INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Statements along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

ACROW INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 11 2024 at 03.00 p.m. at Plot No. T-27 Software Technology Park Chikalthana MIDC Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Maharashtra - 431210 inter alia to transact the businesses as enclosed hereunder. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. July 11, 2024 as under: 1. Due to the cancellation of the scheduled Audit Committee Meeting, the Board of Directors was unable to take the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 on record as planned. Consequently, the Board has decided to defer the review and approval of the unaudited financial statements to the next board meeting. 2. The Board had approved and taken on record the Directors Report and its annexures for the financial year ending as on March 31, 2024. 3. The Board approved to conduct the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. The Board decided to close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for determining the Record Date for the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company. As enclosed below Enclosed herewith the intimation letter for appointment of CS along with his brief profile. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

ACROW INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 1 The Board approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Statements and the Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 2 The Board approved the Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024 25 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024