Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
10.24
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
266.8
Other costs
-0.5
-0.84
-1.06
-1.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
4,547.95
Operating profit
-0.68
-0.91
-1.13
-1.15
OPM
0
0
0
-4,725
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.27
-0.38
-0.46
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.59
0.93
1.51
1.26
Profit before tax
-0.32
-0.25
0
-0.35
Taxes
0.18
-0.04
0.01
0.04
Tax rate
-56.89
16.67
-124.39
-11.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.13
-0.3
0
-0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.13
-0.3
0
-0.31
yoy growth (%)
-53.63
-15,175
-100.64
-102.54
NPM
0
0
0
-1,273.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.