Acrow India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

744
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.02

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

10.24

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.06

-0.07

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

0

266.8

Other costs

-0.5

-0.84

-1.06

-1.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

4,547.95

Operating profit

-0.68

-0.91

-1.13

-1.15

OPM

0

0

0

-4,725

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.27

-0.38

-0.46

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.59

0.93

1.51

1.26

Profit before tax

-0.32

-0.25

0

-0.35

Taxes

0.18

-0.04

0.01

0.04

Tax rate

-56.89

16.67

-124.39

-11.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.13

-0.3

0

-0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.13

-0.3

0

-0.31

yoy growth (%)

-53.63

-15,175

-100.64

-102.54

NPM

0

0

0

-1,273.36

Acrow India : related Articles

No Record Found

