Acrow India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.32
-0.25
0
-0.35
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.27
-0.38
-0.46
Tax paid
0.18
-0.04
0.01
0.04
Working capital
0.45
-8.33
1.12
7.28
Other operating items
Operating
0.07
-8.9
0.73
6.5
Capital expenditure
0
0.03
0
0
Free cash flow
0.07
-8.86
0.73
6.5
Equity raised
41.73
42.14
41.9
42.5
Investing
-0.26
8.54
-1
-7.49
Financing
0
0.14
0.67
1.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.54
41.95
42.31
42.9
