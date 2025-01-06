iifl-logo-icon 1
Acrow India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

744
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Acrow India Ltd

Acrow India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.32

-0.25

0

-0.35

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.27

-0.38

-0.46

Tax paid

0.18

-0.04

0.01

0.04

Working capital

0.45

-8.33

1.12

7.28

Other operating items

Operating

0.07

-8.9

0.73

6.5

Capital expenditure

0

0.03

0

0

Free cash flow

0.07

-8.86

0.73

6.5

Equity raised

41.73

42.14

41.9

42.5

Investing

-0.26

8.54

-1

-7.49

Financing

0

0.14

0.67

1.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.54

41.95

42.31

42.9

