Acrow India Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1960 as a joint venture between Hindustan Construction Company of the Walchand group and Acrow (Engineers), UK, Acrow India Ltd is promoted by Gopal Agrawal, Sanjay Goyal and Shyam Agrawal. It was engaged in the manufacture and marketing of modern systems of Acrow steel form work, scaffolding and allied equipment for the construction industry.The company was fully Indianan following the decision of its collaborator to pull out of the equity participation. Apart from construction formwork, the company has also developed the design for the manufacture of modern industrial storage systems.The company had entered into technical collaboration agreement for seven years duration in the year 1995, with M/s Bud-Pak Pty Ltd, Australia for the manufacture of Automatic bag packaging/bagging and Weighing machinery and associated equipment with latest technology.Company had shifted the entire Aurangabad operations to Ravalgaon in Nasik District & new plant of Ravalgaon became operational since July -1998. Company took decision to acquire the Industrial Machinery Division (IMD) of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd., situated at Ravalgaon as a going concern w.e.f 1st April, 1998. In December, 2022, the Company was taken over by Agrawal Brothers (together holding 54.61%). The Agrawal Brothers have decades of experience and expertise and are engaged in the business of manufacturing of cotton yarns, processing and trading of cotton and real estate development.