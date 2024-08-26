iifl-logo-icon 1
Acrow India Ltd AGM

726.85
(4.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Acrow India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
AGM 20/09/2024 Sixty Fourth (64th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Acrow India Limited will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or other Audio-Visual means (OAVM) on Friday, September .... Read More.. This is to inform that the Board of Directors has decided to keep Friday, September 13, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of e-voting at the 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024) In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report along with the voting results of the aforesaid meeting. We request you to take the same on record and oblige. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)

