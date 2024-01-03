Adcounty Media India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.26
11.91
4.26
2.44
Net Worth
20.27
11.92
4.27
2.45
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.29
0
0.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.27
12.21
4.27
2.55
Fixed Assets
0.28
0.26
0.28
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.11
1.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.13
0.1
0.01
Networking Capital
14.23
9.86
1.04
-1.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.56
13.7
10.05
3.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.91
10.8
5.38
0.67
Sundry Creditors
-8.31
-13.61
-13.47
-4.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.93
-1.03
-0.91
-0.54
Cash
4.52
0.93
2.83
3.59
Total Assets
20.27
12.2
4.25
2.55
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.